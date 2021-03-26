Jones is looking ready for heavyweight debut

There have been criticisms and concerns about former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones making his debut at heavyweight. Most of them seem to be about his speed and power. Even at light heavyweight his finish rate wasn’t as high as you would think for an athlete of his caliber.

Jon has 2 finishes in his last 10 fights and one of them was over middleweight Chael Sonnen. To be fair it would have been three had his knockout victory over Daniel Cormier not been overturned due to his failing a drug test. The heavyweight division is full of fighters with the power to put you away with one punch and the phrase “on any given night“ probably applies to that division more than any other. Jones has yet to be tested by someone with Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic power and hell his own power measures up. Why is that important? Because there is a rumor that Jones will fight the winner of these two who will be clashing this weekend at UFC 260.

To try and put his fans at ease he has been sharing photos of his workouts and training sessions. He shared some images on Twitter recently and it looks like things are progressing nicely for his transition.

Jones looks massive but until we see more mitt work from the light heavyweight GOAT the jury is out on if the bulking up will compromise his speed.