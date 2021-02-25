Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr looks great in dramatic weight loss photo

The news is generally negative in nature nowadays so it’s nice to see someone doing something positive for a change. Granted, it’s a personal positive but it’s pretty impressive.



Former boxing heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr faced heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua twice. The first time he shocked the world and took his belt until Joshua would win the rematch and take it back. A lot of questions concerning Andy‘s future were tossed around and a constant source of discussion was his being overweight, or at least out of shape.

A photo has been making its rounds on social media of his dramatic weight loss and we had to share. Andy has obviously put in a lot of hard work and this side-by-side comparison from 2019 and today is remarkable.

Andy Ruiz Jr Andy Ruiz Jr

In AJ Rematch Comeback Training

Dec 2019 Today, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6Gj21SxLpF — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 25, 2021

Only time will tell how much it helps him in the boxing ring.