HRMMA heavyweight champ lands Nov 4th Contender Series spot

HRMMA Heavyweight champion Harry Hunsucker impressed the right people with his dominant HRMMA 115 title defense.

Hunsucker crushed Jordan Mitchell winning in 1:21 of round 1 via submission. The heavyweight champion gave an impassioned speech post fight about seeing how far he can get by testing himself. He will get his first real test on Dana White’s Contender series against Jared Vanderaa which goes down November 4th.

At HRMMA 114 Nathan Maness got his shot and at HRMMA 116 on November 7 the winner of Lance Lawrence vs Adli Edwards is likely to receive the same. The promotion also helped heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes land a spot in the UFC.

HRMMA is becoming one of the go to events to get noticed.