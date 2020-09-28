Jon Jones annihilates Israel Adesanya on social media

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has toyed with the idea of a fight with the greatest light heavyweight champion in MMA history, Jon Jones. At first Jones thought it was entertaining but it appears any good will has since dried up.

Adesanya and others have begun to call out Jon with more frequency since the 205 GOAT announced his move to heavyweight and officially relinquished the light heavyweight championship. Call outs are not uncommon when someone retires or moves up or down in weight. It’s a good way to get publicity for others off of a fighter’s reputation. More often than not it is shrugged off or forgotten quickly but there are times when the person being called out gets tired of it.

For example…

BUT what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!? You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my pu**y, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else. It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off

The playtime is over and Jones is no longer amused. The odds of this fight happening are slim to none. If Jon is serious, and it seems he is about his move to heavyweight we are pretty sure there is no interest in cutting weight back down to light heavyweight just to fight a smaller guy.