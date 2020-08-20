Sean O’Malley posts update and immediately gets trolled

Dude. When you are carried out on a stretcher there better be something wrong with you. My advice is not to show up on Instagram and start dancing saying you only tripped.

That’s right folks. After Sean O’Malley lost via TKO to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 he was carted out on a stretcher and analysts all across-the-board were breaking down the substantial injury he sustained. Down to the ligament they were analyzing it and his fans were using the injury as the reason for his loss. Then Sean had to go and post that video. The comments are not kind and if you have the time and you want to laugh I would suggest scrolling through them.