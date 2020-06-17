You have come across some exciting cricket themed online casino slot games at https://www.cinemacasino.com/. But have you ever asked yourself what really inspired the making of some of these cricket-themed casino slot games? Well, there might be a number of factors to consider. But one factor we are very sure of is that some of the greatest batsmen inspired the making of these real money slot games.

On that note, let us look at some of the Indian batsmen with the most runs in their first 15 ODI Innings. Who knows? Maybe these players infused the making of cricket themed slot games you are playing for real money today.

Virat Kohli – 584 Runs

Virat is the current Indian cricket captain who aggregated 584 runs in his first 15 innings. He made his debut for India against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in August 2008. In his first innings, he managed 12 runs whilst his first fifty came in during his fourth innings. This was the fourth ODI of the same series.

The second time that Virat surpassed the fifty-run mark was a match against West Indies in Johannesburg September 2009. This was during his 8th ODI innings that he managed to secure an unbeaten 79-run knock which helped India to register a 7-wicket win. Did you know online casinos usa have cricket themed slots? These slots were inspired by stars such as Viral Kohli and Novjot just to name a few.

Navjot Singh Sidhu – 658 runs

Sidhu appeared when India played against Australia at Chepauk in his first match of the 1987 World Cup. He is a player that started with a very brilliant performance amusing many fans and pundits. On his first match, he bagged 73 runs even though India suffered a narrow defeat on that day with one run.His good performance prolonged with three consecutive fifties in his next 3 innings at the World Cup. 75 v New Zealand, 51 vs Australia and 55-v Zimbabwe. This aggregated 254 runs in his 4th ODI inning.