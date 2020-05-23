UEFA working on August Champions League Return Formula

After Champions League took a break alongside other major football leagues in the world, many have been asking questions about when Champions League nights will return. Well, there is some good news at last. A recent meeting by UEFA gives some glimpses into when the beautiful game will return. For a punter looking forwarding to take advantage of competitive odds across different sportsbooks, you can visit Playmouthwhalers site before the biggest football events resume. For someone looking forward to watching big teams take on each other, here is everything you need to know going forward.

Qualification for next Champions League to be based on Merit

One of the options put on the table when the UEFA executive committee held a meeting via video conference is that teams may be selected for UCL and Europa league based on merit. The football governing body resolved that national football associations for respective European football leagues will be required to choose teams on merit. It would be the case if the resumption of the current season becomes impossible

Play-offs are an option

UEFA always weighed into other options going forward. A scenario they explored is if domestic leagues such as the English Premier League and Serie A will not be concluded. Because that would mean no team will be a clear contender for Champions League and Europa League spots, play-offs could be an option for selecting qualifying teams. Top four teams will qualify for UCL according to a statement by UEFA. It would also mean teams from lower leagues will qualify for promotion through play-offs. However, a caveat is that leagues that will fail to restart or complete their season should provide legitimate reasons before being allowed to execute the option of play-offs. It was also discussed that clubs that will opt for play-offs should do so in a transparent, non-discriminatory and objective manner.

August is the prospective UCL Resumption month

A plan drawn by UEFA regarding Champions League return indicates that at the earliest, Chelsea and Manchester City will play their games between 3rd and 7th August 2020. The two teams already played their first leg matches and will be playing against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the second leg respectively. The only challenge that comes with both English sides progressing in the Champions League is a tight summer fixture. Tentative resumption date for EPL has been set with German Bundesliga is set to resume in May. Based on projections by UEFA, both legs of Champions League quarter finals will be played between 11th and 21st August. Semifinals are slated for mid to late August. Finals will be played on 29th August if all goes well and according to the plan drawn by UEFA.

2020 EUROS Postponed

To give room for the resumption of UCL, UEFA resolved to postpone 2020 EUROS by 12 months. This way, players from participating teams will not be taking part in so many many games within a short time.