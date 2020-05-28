Dana White is hyped about UFC return to Vegas, breaks down Saturday’s card

This Saturday in Las Vegas at the Apex center we will see if Tyron Woodley is back to form when he takes on Gilbert Burns in the main event. Woodley hasn’t fought since he lost his welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman in March of last year. He remains number one in the welterweight rankings and Burns sits at Number six riding a five fight win streak.

Dana White has been trying to get UFC events back to Las Vegas and they finally are allowed again albeit without a crowd. Dana broke down the card and you could see how excited he was about finally bringing one back home to Vegas. Check it out.

You can check out Woodley versus Burns Saturday on ESPN and ESPN plus.