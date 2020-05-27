Boxing king Tyson Fury is starting his son’s training off early

It’s never too early to start?

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has been very active on social media during this crap fest of a coronavirus pandemic sharing workouts, family photos, and often funny clips from his personal life. He shared an admittedly cute photo of his son in full gear getting ready to hit the pads and if his dad isn’t paying attention – maybe the champ in the nuts..

A three-year-old with has a father regarded as one of the best boxers to ever live as a trainer? Talk about a lucky kid. I was lucky if I got a chess game here there with my dad. His son should be thanking his lucky stars.