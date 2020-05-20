UFC booking picking up with more rumored fights

Ariel Helwani has one of the best noses in the business when it comes to sniffing out potential booking of mixed martial arts fights.



This is one of the most exciting times in recent memory because the MMA TV programming we took for granted every month is now greatly appreciated. We didn’t have any live mixed martial arts events in the United States until early May when uncle Dana White threw a Hail Mary and kicked off a string of fight cards in Florida. According to Ariel it looks like everything is (almost) back to normal in the front offices of the UFC and the announcement of future events should be close to what they were before the coronavirus pandemic. Maybe…



Granted no announcement for Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Nate Diaz for that matter have been reported on but at least the ball is rolling again.

Ariel tweeted the following out very recently:



Business definitely picking up on the UFC booking front. Some fights being discussed/targeted at the moment for June: Burgos v Emmett, Good v Muhammad, Robertson v Casey, Hooper v Caceres and (the previously reported) Sterling v Sandhagen (but not for a title).



As soon as any of those flights look like they are a definite we will report on it but it is good news to see fights like those being discussed.