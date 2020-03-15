Colby Covington ready to step in for Edwards against Woodley

Wow. Colby Covington is back and smack talking.

Word is going around that Leon Edwards might be out of his fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The event was supposed to go down next weekend that fight night 171 but Edwards released a statement about the exit earlier today and someone else was quick to step in.

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has not been seen in The Octagon since his December last minute loss against current champion Kamaru Usman. He’s back.

Here we go again ladies and gentlemen.