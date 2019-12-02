Watch: Anthony Joshua discusses losing belt, changes before Ruiz rematch, much more

Anthony Joshua is not your stereotypical boxer. He is grounded, well spoken, and subdued when he is interviewed. He is also very reflective and more than happy to discuss a loss.



Ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr he sat down with Mike Costello and really dove in to where he is at mentally right now. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles to Ruiz back in June and gets a chance at redemption on Saturday when he faces him again in Saudi Arabia. The majority of pundits believe Anthony is going to get his titles back but it’s boxing so nothing is a sure thing.



Costello touched on a number of topics with the former champion about what he thought he did wrong, his current training, what it felt like to lose, and Joshua answered in depth about each.



It’s worth a listen. Check it out.