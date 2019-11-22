Updated HRMMA 112 card for Saturday featuring phenom Derik Overstreet title bout

B2 has purchased a growing number of regional MMA events with HRMMA at or near the top of the pile. They are celebrating their 11 year anniversary in a big way, too. This Saturday in Elizabethtown, KY HRMMA 112 goes down and features two gamers in the main event.

Braedon Ward will throw hands with Jeff Holmes for what could easily end up being fight of the night. All eyes will be on the amateur 195 pound champion Derik Overstreet as he defends against Ben Fowler. Derik recently signed with SuckerPunch Entertainment and if he wins decisively it would not surprise us if he decides to turn pro.

Check out the rest of the card below.

HRMMA 112

Elizabethtown, KY

Pritchard Community Center

Youth Grappling 7pm

Jossie Arroyo vs Layla Roberts Youth Grappling Eli Barno vs Gregory Sheppard Youth Grappling Aiden Panknin vs Elijah Jorgensen Youth Grappling

Fights 7:30pm Jacob Raikes(Somerset Combat)(1-0) vs Damathian Bloodworth(HICS)(3-3) 145 Tamarius Gibson(Tag MMA)(2-0) vs Brent Harrison(Derby City MMA)(1-0) 145 Cam Taylor(Hidden Leaf)(1-11) vs Caleb Smith(Etown Beatdown)(0-0) 135 Jerry Nunley(Hayes)(0-0) vs Michael Schapmire(Griffins)(0-2) 155 Kalil Lewis(Tag MMA)(0-0) vs Justin Bobrow(Core)(1-0) 145 Cody Sheroan(Bloodline)(5-16) vs Tim Sneed(Etown Beatdown)(0-1) 215

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION Miles Mims(Tag MMA)(0-2) vs Erick Hastings(Core)(1-0) Heavyweight Jenny Badillo(Hyten)(0-1) vs Erin Palmer(Griffins)(0-4) 125 Female Shaun VanHook(Hayes)(3-1) vs Nicholas Denicola(Area 502)(2-2) 155 Alex Traughber(Brassell)(5-0) vs Montez Jordan(Bronx Hill)(10-8) 125 Title Allen Miller(Somerset Combat)(4-3) vs Josh Rivera(Etown Beatdown)(4-1) 155 Title

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION Justin Thompson(Hybrid)(4-2) vs Trea Wills(Area 502)(6-3) 135 Title Ben Fowler(Derby City)(3-1) vs Derik Overstreet(HICS)(3-0) 195 Title KO Butler(Apex Fight System)(0-0 vs Jacob Warf(Campbellsville MMA)(0-0) 185 PRO Zach Hicks(Nashville MMA)(4-3) vs Michael Ricketts(Bronx Hill)(7-5) 145 PRO Braedon Ward(Billy Scott)(5-7) vs Jeff Holmes(Etown Beatdown)(7-6) 155 PRO