Listen: Frankie Edgar breaks down McGregor fight discussions

Will he or won’t he? Frankie Edgar asked for a bout with Conor McGregor and the Irishman accepted so it was a done deal. Right?

Wrong

In the past if Conor farted in someone’s direction the bout was considered a lock. After leaving the MMA world to almost take 49-0 Floyd Mayweather the distance in his first boxing match ever, and coming back To the UFC only to get eagle bear smashed by Khabib Nurmagomedov he doesn’t have that kind of pull anymore. Plus, Dana White said nope and that was that or was it?

With Cowboy Cerrone’s name being thrown around more often for being McGregor‘s next foe it seems unlikely that Frankie will be the one to welcome Conor back. Edgar appeared in an interview via the UFC’s YouTube channel and broke down thise rumors of him facing the Irishman being just rumor or having some truth.

Check it out.