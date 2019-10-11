5 Most Popular Developers in iGaming Sphere

As online casino sites become ever more popular among gamblers, gaming software developers must rise to the challenge of creating fresh innovative games that keep players coming back for more. Some of the more established developers have had many years to build up a loyal following of people who seek out casinos that feature their game titles specifically. Other, much younger software companies are busy creating new technologies in the hopes of gaining some of the market shares for themselves.

Whether old or new, the best iGaming software developers offer a large variety of high-quality games, that are mobile and web-optimized, and offer a consistently high return to player ratios. Players looking for titles designed by the 5 most popular developers in the iGaming sphere should consider games made by NetEnt, Betsoft, GameArt, Yggdrasil, and Microgaming.

It is easy to find online gaming sites that offer titles from these giants of the iGaming world. Don’t limit yourself to just one when there are so many reasons to try them all.

NetEnt

Founded in 1996, this Scandinavian company is a pioneer in the gaming industry. Arguably the most popular developer in the world, NetEnt games are available in licensed Bank Transfer casinos in countries around the globe. Their success has earned them the privilege of being able to work with Hollywood movie studios to produce titles with famous names like South Park and Alien.

Known as one of the most trusted companies in gaming software, NetEnt provides world-class live dealer games and is responsible for some of the biggest jackpots in the industry. Mega Fortune, one of its most popular offerings has a long history of six-figure payouts.

Microgaming

Another of the oldest developers on the list, Microgaming has been producing popular games since 1994. It is also one of the largest, boasting more than 800 titles in its portfolio. The popular title, Mega Moolah, frequently makes headlines for its huge jackpot payouts.

As the oldest producer of online slot games, Microgaming has been in direct competition with NetEnt for more than 20 years. Ask any dedicated gamer which company he prefers, and you will likely get a very passionate reply to your question.

Betsoft

Winner of the 2019 G2E Asia, Best Business to Business Award for its outstanding digital platform, Betsoft is known for a flexible and innovative approach to creating a user-friendly gaming experience.

A huge assortment of cinematic 3D slots that feature creative themes and rich graphics are at the heart of Betsoft’s rising status as a leader in the industry. Trending fan favourites include Good Girl – Bad Girl, Gypsy Rose, and Tipsy Tourist.

GameArt

This art-centric new kid on the block was founded in 2013. Though less than 10 years old, GameArt has created a name for itself as a worldwide producer of exceptional video slots. Known for gorgeous graphics with undeniable artistic flair, their visually appealing games also provide plenty of great in-game extras like free spins and bonus rounds.

This young company will be one to watch as it takes the industry by storm with its growing library of stunning and unique titles like Circus of Horror and King of Monkeys.

Yggdrasil

Another newcomer to the iGaming industry, this technologically focused developer, founded in 2013, is known for its proprietary tools, iSENSE (replacing Flash with HTML), BOOST (an in-game promotional tool), and BRAG (a social media sharing tool). Its revolutionary ideas won Innovator of The Year Award at the 2019 International Gaming Awards.

While best known for Sonya Blackjack, a one-of-a-kind, animated, 3D, motion capture, multi-player version of the classic table game; Yggdrasil is also responsible for Joker Millions, a popular title known for its huge jackpot payouts.

Conclusion

With so many great software developers competing to be the undisputed leader of the iGaming software industry, New Zealand players can look forward to amazing graphics and groundbreaking technologies that will steer the online gambling industry into uncharted territory.

Advances in live dealer games, 3D graphics, mobile offerings, and – of course – online pokies promise an exciting experience for iGaming fans of all types. We can hardly wait to see what they will think of next.