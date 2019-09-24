VIDEO: The hotel altercation between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez

There was much ballyhoo made about an altercation between UFC featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens after their 15 second main event bout on September 21st in Mexico. As most of you know by now, Stephens was poked in the eye and told the referee he could not continue prompting the crowd to start hurling garbage in to the ring. It was bad.

Rodriguez grew up in Mexico so fighting there under the UFC banner was probably a dream and to have the fight end in a questionable manner – not good. It was obvious Yair was angry at Stephens and like a lot of other people thought he was possibly looking for a way out. Who knows? When we heard about that hotel altercation we weren’t surprised. We knew it would be on like gangbusters.

Wrong.

It’s a tame video to be honest with you compared to what we expected. You can watch it for yourself if you want and tell us what you thought of it in the comments.