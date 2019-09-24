VIDEO: Jeremy Stephens posts pic with comic sized bandage on his eye

Karyn Bryant shared a video featuring Jeremy Stephens sporting an oversized bandage on his eye and cheek. It seems a little excessive but hey we aren’t doctors.

Jeremy received an eye poke from Yair Rodriguez during their September 21st clash and after telling the referee that he couldn’t see they stopped the fight at just 15 seconds. This happened.

Rodriguez looked angry just before the result was announced and even appeared to confront Jeremy about his unwillingness to continue. Jeremy is now doing damage control and publicly asking to run it back but by Yair’s post fight reaction it wouldn’t surprise us if it never happened. It’s a mess.

Here’s the above mentioned video.

Tonight's No Contest in the #UFCMexico main event left @panteraufc questioning the severity of the eye injury. Here's @LiLHeathenMMA's response from the hospital moments ago: pic.twitter.com/tLMNvnQgFL — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) September 22, 2019