Bellator 226: Bader vs Kongo official weigh-ins

Bellator 226 will air on DAZN Saturday night and boasts a solid main event. Current heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will defend his heavyweight belt for the first time against heavy hitter Cheick Kongo.

Bader captured the belt by knocking out Fedor Emelianenko and he has his hands full in his first defense against Kongo who is currently on an 8 fight win streak. Thankfully this very intriguing championship bout has the green light as both big men made weight.

Check out the official weigh-ins for the event below.