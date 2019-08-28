WTF: UFC 242 conference call number ends up being epic mix up

There are times when unintentionally hilarious things happen and this is one of them.

The UFC sent a release out to the media with a number to call in to participate. Unfortunately for them they sent a number that took callers to a phone sex line instead of a conversation with interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

How does this happen? The #ufc sent out an invite to speak with @DustinPoirier today ahead of #ufc242 and the phone number was to a sex hotline. Don't believe me… call it pic.twitter.com/euRVpP3How — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) August 27, 2019

So, in attempting to get on the Khabib/Poirier call, the number UFC sent out was…… a phone sex line. They've since corrected it — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com And The Twltter (@SeanRossSapp) August 27, 2019

Poirier is set to take on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on September 7th in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242. Let’s hope the tickets take them to the right address and not somewhere less…reputable.