WTF: UFC 242 conference call number ends up being epic mix up

There are times when unintentionally hilarious things happen and this is one of them.
The UFC sent a release out to the media with a number to call in to participate. Unfortunately for them they sent a number that took callers to a phone sex line instead of a conversation with interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.
Poirier is set to take on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on September 7th in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242. Let’s hope the tickets take them to the right address and not somewhere less…reputable.
