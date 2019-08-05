WATCH: A$AP Rocky’s bodyguard brutally choke slams a dude on the concrete

We don’t usually share off topic videos but this is crazy.

Hip Hop star A$AP Rocky’s bodyguard went bananas and took out some guy with a vengeance. I have no idea what started it really but I’ll describe it as best I can.

Little dude rolls up on big dude and gets way too close. Big dude goes full Dylan vs Wyclef on the Chappelle show and chokes him. He then running two handed slams him on the concrete and we can only imagine how long the guy will need to completely heal.

Check it out and be warned. It’s brutal.