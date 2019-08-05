Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to remain unbeaten at UFC 242

UFC 242 is fast approaching in what is set to be a memorable event as the organisation moves to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be just the third visit from the UFC to Abu Dhabi, following the first back in 2014. The event is scheduled for September 7th and will also see the return of UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. He will face off against the current interim champion Dustin Poirier, in what is a hugely anticipated contest.

This will be the first fight for the 30 year old Russian since his dominating victory over Conor McGregor back at UFC 229 in 2018. This turned out to be the biggest event in the organisations history and Khabib will now be looking to further enhance his ever growing fan base. Khabib currently sits second in the UFC pound for pound rankings and a victory over the eighth ranked Dustin Poirier, would further push him to a shot at being called the pound for pound best in the world.



Khabib is of course looking to remain unbeaten and has a professional record of 27 wins and no losses. Since joining the UFC back in 2012, he has quickly established himself into one of the leading fighters in the organisation with a number of high profile victories. This includes wins against Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta and of course most recently Conor McGregor. He is renowned for his dominating wrestling, which is why he has been able to remain unbeaten throughout his lengthy career that dates back to 2008.



In the shape of Dustin Poirier, he has possibly the biggest threat of his career. He comes in following a hugely impressive victory over Max Holloway and also has a vast number of big wins to date. These include against Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis. He is unbeaten since back in 2016 and this was also his only defeat since losing to Conor McGregor in 2014. Poirier now has a professional record of 25 wins, five losses and one no contest. It all sets up for a fascinating contest in just a few weeks’ time.