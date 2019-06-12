Khabib says McGregor rematch out then reignites trash talk

Question for ya. If one participant of a feud says it’s over and then turns up the trash talk – is it over?

Probably not.

Member when Khabib Nurmagomedov thrashed Conor McGregor? Member? Member berries are tasty. After the Russian absolutely dominated and eventually submitted the Irish superstar back in October of 2018 you would think it would be over?

You’d be wrong.

Khabib opened up about the rivalry at a UFC 242 press event and said it was over. Then he slammed Conor again and the feud will probably be hotter than ever.

"He tapped. He begged me 'Please don't kill me'…"



"Now he talk about rematch?"



Khabib Nurmagomedov does not believe Conor McGregor deserves another shot 👀#UFC242 pic.twitter.com/neG1heVvMr — Watch UFC 239 live on BT Sport Box Office (@btsportufc) June 12, 2019

What do you think? Will we ever see a rematch? Should we?