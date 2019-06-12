Khabib says McGregor rematch out then reignites trash talk

Question for ya. If one participant of a feud says it’s over and then turns up the trash talk – is it over?
Probably not.
Member when Khabib Nurmagomedov thrashed Conor McGregor? Member? Member berries are tasty. After the Russian absolutely dominated and eventually submitted the Irish superstar back in October of 2018 you would think it would be over?
You’d be wrong.
Khabib opened up about the rivalry at a UFC 242 press event and said it was over. Then he slammed Conor again and the feud will probably be hotter than ever.
What do you think? Will we ever see a rematch? Should we?
Please like & share: