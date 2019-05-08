Anderson Silva wants a money fight with Mystic Mac

Someone else is pushing for a payday with Conor McGregor. Meanwhile water is wet.

Once upon a time a fight with former middleweight champion and perennial GOAT contender Anderson Silva was THE fight for anyone who wanted to make a name for themselves. Not anymore. There’s one guy that can arguably make a fighter set for life in just one night in The Octagon and that’s Conor McGregor. It’s no surprise that Silva would want a bout with him now that he is in the twilight of his career.

A fight with Conor would be an ideal send off for Anderson because it would bank him some of that sweet retirement cash. Market this bout as the end of a legend’s journey and a true test for McGregor moving up two more weight classes to face him. We’d watch it.

As long as it didn’t end up like this. Poor Chuck :(

Check out what Anderson told TMZ Sports about the potential match-up.