Watch Tito Ortiz knockout Chuck Liddell (VIDEO)

It was surreal to see two MMA legends and rivals like Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz step into the cage one more time after all these years. At 48-years-old and after an eight-year retirement, Liddell looked confident and in great shape. But once the fight started he looked slow and a shell of his former self. Ortiz took his time, picked his shots and once he realized he had Chuck’s number he poured it on and stopped “The Iceman” at 4:24 of round number one. Here’s how it ended.

Tito Ortiz knocks out Chuck Liddell in 2018’s neon trash fire. #LiddellOrtiz3 pic.twitter.com/3DdFSoBrH1 — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) November 25, 2018

Read our full play-by-play of Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 and see full results from Golden Boy Promotions’ first foray into the MMA business.