Proper Twelve solid sales numbers will likely trigger haters

Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey was everywhere when it first came out. Even Dana White was drinking the stuff. Fans were posting pictures of themselves holding or drinking it on Twitter and Conor’s Instagram had so many images of it that the alcohol could be mistaken for a family member.

The real question arose whether or not the sales would match the hype. According to the IrishTimes (via Aaron Bronesteter) it definitely has.

This article states that Proper Twelve sold about 200,000 cases (12 750ml bottles) since launch.



That is roughly $35-$40 million worth of product if the wholesale price is $15-$18 per bottle. https://t.co/YStBFV2Zhz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 25, 2019

Conor has to be pleased because he put a lot of effort in to this endeavor. Well done sir. Well done.