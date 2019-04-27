Finalized card for tonight’s HRMMA event in Dayton

Tonight HRMMA will Hold one of its more ambitious events in Dayton, OH. The pro/am event is part of B2Digital, an organization that is turning in to one of the best development leagues in the Midwest. Check out the lineup for the event that begins at 7:30 PM in the Dayton Convention Center.

HRMMA 107

B2 Fighting Series Live Event

Will Owens(Goodnight Muay Thai) vs Huynh Nguyen(Clintonville CrossFit) 170 Josh Stinnette(Louisville Combat Academy) vs Tyler Rohrs(Team Rohrs) 155 Will Strickland(Top Dogg MMA) vs Gabriel Freyre(Team OTG) 165 Mitchel Vaughn(Hardknox MMA) vs Austin Bullion(Team Dayton) 135

INTERMISSION

Tyler Schlairet(Top Dogg MMA) vs Stephen Hale(Team Dayton/Absolute MMA) 170 Jacob Pierce(Louisville Combat Academy) vs Sam Conners(Drive MMA) 145 Madison Allen(Club MMA) vs Katerina Fetters(Vision) 140 Female Derik Overstreet(HICS) vs Robert Grigsby(Tenbears) 205

INTERMISSION

Nikolas Hoobler-Scherff(Club MMA) vs Paul Schommer(Vision Dayton) 170 PRO

Please visit HRMMA.com for info on upcoming events.