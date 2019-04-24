CM Punk’s wrestling return confirmed? Still under UFC contract

What is going on?

Insider Dave Meltzer reported that CM Punk is still under contract with UFC despite getting trounced twice in the organization. He has yet to be cut if Dana really was serious about him going elsewhere and getting experience.

Punk is still training as if he could get called for a spot on a UFC event any day so who really knows at this point.

One of the most surprising pro wrestling developments in recent years is a masked man making an appearance at an indy event in Wisconsin. The masked man delivered Punk’s finisher called the GTS and then got out of the building as quickly as he could.

His return is being reported as fact by reliable wrestling news sites like LordsofPain.net. Unless CM Punk comes out and unmasks we will hold our enthusiasm in check.