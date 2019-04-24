Whittaker reveals his ideal co-main and main event for his return

Robert Whittaker we salute you sir.

UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker was sidelined after needing emergency surgery for an intestinal hernia and a collapsed bowel in February. Because of this an interim bout occurred between surging Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum. Israel would win that bout and wear the belt and that seems to have only fueled Robert’s desire to return. In fact he already posted an image that showed exactly who he wants in the co-main and main event when he does come back.

This potential card would see two weight division championships unified. Dustin Poirier captured the interim lightweight title in his bout with Max Holloway. With champ Khabib Nurmagomedov yet to make his return to the UFC we agree that this should and most likely will be his first fight back.

Whittaker would of course return to take on interim champ Adesanya. It would be a serious challenge for the youngster because Robert is an amazing fighter and competes at a level Adesanya has not been tested at. Anderson Silva is well past his prime and while beating the legend is a solid accomplishment it doesn’t mean Adesanya has truly arrived.

Regardless of which fight takes the main event slot we would watch this card in a heartbeat. Make it happen Dana.