McGregor reveals possible ‘reason’ for loss to Khabib ‘happy’ with it

It had to happen sooner or later.

Conor McGregor lost a one sided fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and was gracious in defeat but only after the infamous post fight brawl occurred. Nah, we’re just messing with you he’s still trash talking.

When interacting with fans on social media recently he revealed what he considers to have played a huge factor in the loss.

I broke my foot three weeks out from the bout. I still marched forward, however, and also landed the final blows of the night. On his blood brother. I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned. In my fighting and more importantly my preparation. Time will reveal all.

Quick question Mystic Mac…why did you wait so long to reveal this?