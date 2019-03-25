Guide to online sports betting in Hungary

The massive improvements in smartphones and tabletstechnology in recent years has had a significant impact on the gambling industry. Now online bookmakers can offer a betting app to customers allowing them to play their favourite games while on the move. That’s been the case in Hungary where gambling is a popular pastime.

Legal Restrictions

The Criminal Act code has established Hungary’s gambling legislation. To be able to place bets in Hungary, you need to be 18 years of age. Players will be required to prove their age when registering bookmaker accounts.

Casino games such as roulette are banned as only games which offer some form of skill-based play are permitted. This doesn’t prevent players from betting on major sports. There is also a degree of taxation with the 1965 Casino Taxation Act now including online gambling.

Booming Business

Hungarian bookmakers include bet365 and Unibet who have seen business grow in recent years. Anyone who has seen the passion of Hungarian fans over the World Cup will know how much the country loves football. They show great interest in placing bets on the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga. Check out hu-bonusz.com for all the bookmakers.

Here, There and Everywhere

Offering a betting app is important for the online bookmakers. Not doing so will see them falling behind their many competitors. Bookmakers offer their customers so many betting opportunities at all times of the day.

Gone are the days when football matches only ever seemed to start at 3pm or 7.30pm. Offering a betting app allows their customers to be playing at all times of the day. All they need to do is be able to go online.

There are two options available for customers. Sites can offer a betting app that needs to be downloaded for free, an easy process thankfully. Others simply offer their customers the chance to access the desktop site on their mobile devices. Some sites have a version of their site that is dedicated to mobile users and can be accessed via your betting app.

Plenty of Features

Leading bookmakers such as William Hill, Betfair and Betway all offer a betting app. They offer their customers the same features that are available on the desktop version of their site. It’s possible to make deposits to and withdrawals from your account with several payment methods available. You can follow all the in-play action making bets as the games progress and watching the games thanks to live streaming.

It’s also possible to see all the details of the upcoming games that you may wish to place bets on. Other features you can see on a betting app include statistical information. That’s handy as you may not be quite sure of the current form of Zamora from Venezuela.

Welcome Offers

In the ongoing campaign to attract new customers, the bookmakers will offer a steady stream of enticing promotions. There are often exclusive promotions for those using their betting app. This can include a welcome offer that can see you receiving some bonus cash or free bets. Remember to check the terms and conditions of the offers made. sk-bonus.com has a great list of available bonuses and offers.

Conclusion

As you can see, playing on a betting app has many advantages. You are far more flexible in your ability to be placing bets and following all the action. Being able to access in-play betting is important giving you the chance to place more bets If your selection is winning and to try and reduce losses if they aren’t. The introduction of cash out, where you can end a bet before the final whistle helps with that, so having more access to the site is vital.