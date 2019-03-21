Are these lopsided odds for Thompson vs Pettis right?

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis goes down on March 23rd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Anthony Pettis is coming up from lightweight to welterweight which historically doesn’t work out for most. Most of the time the weight a fighter jumps to is what they walk around at or only have to cut a few pounds to make the limit for. They no longer have the advantage they possessed at the lighter weight class meaning they are competing against those who do. Like we said it doesn’t usually work out.

Thompson 1-2 in his last three with the only two losses being to former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and fellow former title challenger Darren Till. In between those losses he beat Jorge Masvidal which is no easy task. ‘Wonderboy’ is no joke.

Because of Pettis moving up and not down plus Thompson’s experience at 170 the odds makers feel that this fight won’t even be close.

Wonderboy sits at an average -375 and Showtime is a big time underdog at +330. If you are brave enough to do it the Pettis bet would net you some hefty cash.

What do you think of these odds?

