McGregor boxing nemesis joins Bare Knuckle FC could face ‘GOAT’

Former boxing champion and one time Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has stepped out of one ring and in to another.

It was made public that he is now a proud roster member of the rising Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. This is significant for a number of reasons. The first is the attraction he will be for them because he won’t be facing just boxers but fighters from other disciplines as well. The second would be the obvious one time connection to Conor McGregor in the buildup to the Irishman’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Some fans will tune in to watch him get knocked out and some will tune in to see what a former boxing champ with his skill can do with the gloves off. We will be watching for sure.

Here’s what was posted on Brooklyn To The World’s Instagram account.



.@PaulMalignaggi wants ALL the smoke 💨 💨 pic.twitter.com/ZmYmE5Oek2 — Brooklyn To The World (@brooklyntoworld) March 7, 2019

Other sources have confirmed this so either it’s true or it’s an incredibly elaborate publicity stunt.

The ‘GOAT’ in this article’s title comes from a rumor that his first opponent would be self-proclaimed MMA ‘GOAT’ Artem Lobov. This is interesting because Lobov is a friend of Conor McGregor’s and the build-up could get tense.

What do you think of all this?