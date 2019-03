Derrick ‘Black Beast’ ‘Hot Balls’ Lewis is about to face a fighter with near legendary status in former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos. The pair will square off this Saturday at Fight Night 146 in Wichita, Kansas in the main event. Before we get to see the two behemoth heavyweights go at it take a look back at a solid win by Lewis against Marcin Tybura and get hyped. Check it out.



