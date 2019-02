We HIGHLY recommend not messing with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the cage. Now we can also advise you that an armed Khabib Nurmagomedov is possibly more terrifying. We say possibly because at least getting shot you die instantly. In the cage you got rag-dolled and then embarrassed in front of the world.

Just check out this video of him showing off his gunplay epicness.

Hotshot: @TeamKhabib shows off impressive firing range skills on trip to Jordan



🎯🦅🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/vpb6eiUVye — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) February 11, 2019