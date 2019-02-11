WWE commentator defends disgraced trainer Bill DeMott bullying, insults fans

Be careful Corey Graves.
WWE commentator Corey Graves may get himself in some trouble depending on how the social media backlash goes for his comments on former trainer Bill DeMott. Bill was fired for “bullying” and in today’s climate it would be considered over the top levels of dickishness.
Corey went on a Twitter rant defending him and it was pretty harsh.
Here’s what may get in trouble. It’s a tweet where he essentially says that the people who were allegedly bullied should suck it up and be grateful.
What is going on in his head? That’s career jeopardizing levels of stupid.
