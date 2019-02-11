WWE commentator defends disgraced trainer Bill DeMott bullying, insults fans

Be careful Corey Graves.

WWE commentator Corey Graves may get himself in some trouble depending on how the social media backlash goes for his comments on former trainer Bill DeMott. Bill was fired for “bullying” and in today’s climate it would be considered over the top levels of dickishness.

Corey went on a Twitter rant defending him and it was pretty harsh.

In a company that once had Bill DeMott as a head trainer who seemed to think pretty highly of his motivation skills, perhaps this isn't the best hill to die on? That twitter break you were gonna do might have done some good, man. https://t.co/zHJ8ARgAiK — King AWE, Liam 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheLemonyLiam) February 11, 2019

I’m not really old enough to claim “back in my day,” but what I remember as “coaching” or “motivation” is now considered “bullying.”



I turned out just fine. And my kids are probably tougher than yours.



Can you please pass the blue crayon for these adult coloring books? — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) February 10, 2019

Here’s what may get in trouble. It’s a tweet where he essentially says that the people who were allegedly bullied should suck it up and be grateful.

I’m not sorry for anything.



I once had an ACCESS card.



I had public assistance.



But never ONCE, did I blame anybody for my problems or shortcomings but myself.



And I did better.



So before you continue your “triggered Twitter campaign” do your ****ing homework. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) February 10, 2019

What is going on in his head? That’s career jeopardizing levels of stupid.