All Elite Wrestling unveils impressive male roster so far

Normally we would not be reporting on anything other than WWE or pro wrestlers in MMA but this is big.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could very well be the next competitor to make Vince McMahon nervous and rightfully so. With the predictable and homogenized squeaky clean TV offerings getting old and keeping only the most hardcore fans and small children engaged they are ripe for the picking. Yes they signed a deal with FOX but judging from recent executive comments their airing of Smackdown on the network is “short term”. Not a good sign.

Vinny Mac and his massive PR team have tried different ways to address AEW both of which no one is biting on. They laughed them off first and then later essentially gave them a little kid pat on the head. The truth is that real wrestling fans want wrestling with some testosterone in it again and AEW can deliver. They have financial backing an options like TBS and TNT being thrown around as potential destinations. They could be legit.

Or a failure.

Here is a list of the current male rosters officially on the roster.

Male Wrestlers

Cody Rhodes (Executive Vice President)

Matt Jackson (Executive Vice President)

Nick Jackson (Executive Vice President)

Kenny Omega (Executive Vice President)

Chris Jericho

“Hangman” Adam Page

Christopher Daniels (Head of Talent Relations)

Frankie Kazarian

Scorpio Sky

Pentagon Jr.

Rey Fenix

MJF

PAC

Trent Barreta

Chuck Taylor

Jimmy Havoc

Sammy Guevara

Joey Janela

Jungle Boy

Sonny Kiss

Cima