UFC on ESPN+ 1 live results and video highlights

UFC makes their debut on ESPN+ tonight from Brooklyn as bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw moves down to 125-pounds to challenge Henry Cejudo for his flyweight belt. Also, top tier flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Dustin Ortiz go head-to-head, Donald Cerrone faces Alexander Hernandez, and much more.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 results:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Flyweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (c) def. T.J. Dillashaw via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 0:32

Heavyweight: Allen Crowder def. Greg Hardy via disqualification (illegal knee) – Rd 2, 2:28

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (strikes) – Rd 2, 4:59

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez def. Dustin Ortiz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight: Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich via submission (armbar) – Rd 2, 1:52

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson via submission (arm triangle choke) – Rd 1, 3:21

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone def. Alexander Hernandez via KO (punches) – Rd 2, 3:43

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood def. Ariane Lipski via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield def. Vinicius Moreira via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 3:56

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen def. Mario Bautista via submission (armbar) – Rd 1, 3:31

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez def. Te Edwards via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal def. Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Welterweight: Chance Rencountre def. Kyle Stewart via submission (RNC) – Rd 1, 2:25

UFC on ESPN+ 1 video highlights:

The ESPN era of the UFC begins with an RNC from Chance Rencountre. #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/MkgZ3bsJwq — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) January 19, 2019

HEAD KICK!



But Muhammad survives and gets back to his feet. Wow! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/I7yeo05PkF — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019



HUGE right hand drops Moreira, and @AlonzoMenifield finishes the Brazilian in the first round! Wow!#UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/9MK3MhZnsz — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Paige VanZant taps Rachael Ostovich with an oddly contorted armbar! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/qWLJR4AL5r — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) January 20, 2019

Gregor Gillespie flexes grappling dominance once again, digging holes with Yancy Medeiros all around the Octagon en route to a second-round TKO. #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/sp18mX6xhS — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) January 20, 2019

Greg's just trying to be despicable now, isn't he? #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXsozvpEDC — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) January 20, 2019 Not a good UFC start for Greg Hardy