UFC on ESPN+ 1 live results and video highlights

UFC makes their debut on ESPN+ tonight from Brooklyn as bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw moves down to 125-pounds to challenge Henry Cejudo for his flyweight belt. Also, top tier flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Dustin Ortiz go head-to-head, Donald Cerrone faces Alexander Hernandez, and much more.
UFC on ESPN+ 1 results:
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Flyweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (c) def. T.J. Dillashaw via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 0:32
- Heavyweight: Allen Crowder def. Greg Hardy via disqualification (illegal knee) – Rd 2, 2:28
- Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (strikes) – Rd 2, 4:59
- Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez def. Dustin Ortiz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Women’s Flyweight: Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich via submission (armbar) – Rd 2, 1:52
- Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson via submission (arm triangle choke) – Rd 1, 3:21
Preliminary Card (ESPN)
- Lightweight: Donald Cerrone def. Alexander Hernandez via KO (punches) – Rd 2, 3:43
- Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood def. Ariane Lipski via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield def. Vinicius Moreira via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 3:56
- Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen def. Mario Bautista via submission (armbar) – Rd 1, 3:31
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
- Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez def. Te Edwards via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal def. Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Welterweight: Chance Rencountre def. Kyle Stewart via submission (RNC) – Rd 1, 2:25
UFC on ESPN+ 1 video highlights:
