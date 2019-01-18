Watch TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo officially make weight

TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo will square off in Brooklyn on Saturday night. The bout will be for Cejudo’s flyweight belt and possibly the last in that weight class at least for a while if bantamweight champ Dillashaw wins it.

The big question going in to Saturday was whether or not Dillashaw could make the difficult cut down to 125. It was answered at the weigh-ins making his fight with Cejudo official after they both hit the mark.

Check out the video courtesy of MMAFighting.

