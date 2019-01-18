VIDEO: Malignaggi goes mental about McGregor and says he will KO Holloway

Former boxing champ and ex-sparring partner of Conor McGregor, Paulie Malignaggi has never been shy about bashing McGregor in public. His sparring sessions with Conor started the beef and became a topic of controversy when the Irishman posted a photo of him standing over a downed Malignaggi. Paulie claims he was pushed and McGregor says he dropped him. Conor has moved on but Malignaggi can’t seem to get past it.

Recently the boxer appeared on NBC Sports Radio and the madness was back in his eyes when Conor was discussed. He also made a bold claim that he could KO Max Holloway. Good luck with that Paulie. Check it out.