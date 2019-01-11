PPV numbers for UFC 232 are impressive

UFC 232 was December’s crown jewel for the organization and a great way to end the year from a fan’s perspective.

The event featured a blockbuster main event in which Alexander Gustafsson finally got his rematch with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. It didn’t go the Swedish fighter’s way but it did for the UFC in terms of PPV buys.

The co-main event was an outstanding match-up between former women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg and the woman who captured her title, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. There were some familiar faces on the card but it was the strength of the main events that brought in the big numbers.

The fact that the event was moved at the last second from Nevada to California for Jon’s now infamous ‘atypical’ drug test wasn’t a factor. It was a fiasco but it did not affect the buy rates.

Well played Dana White.