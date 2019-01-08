Covington’s comments on Dana White prove he has balls of steel or is just plain dumb

MMAjunkie Radio is often one of the best places to hear some pretty crazy stuff. Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington was a guest recently and he unloaded on Dana White. See? Crazy stuff.

He claims he and Dana are pretty much strangers despite the fact that they visited the white house and met with president Donald Trump.Colby was later stripped of his belt by the UFC and depending on who you ask you will get varied reasons as to why. Still, since then he has been a little critical of the organization for taking their time giving him a shot at undisputed champ, Tyron Woodley. Kamaru Usman is reportedly next so honestly, can you blame him for being bitter?

Here’s what he said about Dana on the program.



Dana White’s out in the media saying ‘Colby’s not taking the fights, we don’t allow that in the UFC. He can go fight somewhere else. So what I’m saying is, OK, Dana. Let’s see if you’re a man of your balls. Let’s see if you’re a man of your word. Let’s see if you can stick to what you say. You said you don’t allow that in the UFC? All right. I’m testing you, mother(expletive). Let’s see how big your balls are. Release me, b—h.

I don’t really have a relationship with Dana White, and I don’t give a (expletive) about him. He’s cashing out. He made all the money off the fans, all the fans that built this sport, and they sold for $4 billion. And the reason the sport even is what it is is because of Lorenzo. So Dana hasn’t even done anything. He (was) just Lorenzo’s little check boy. He holds his coat for him and stuff. Dana’s already cashed out. He got all that money, and he let it get to his head. He’s a piece of (expletive) person, and he has no morals or values.

Either Covington has balls literally made of steel or he is just plain dumb. Bellator and One are legit options if they did release him but they can’t make him the star he has the potential to be like the UFC can.

No idea if this is an angle or not. What do you think?