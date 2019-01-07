Conor McGregor makes a truly baffling call out for his next fight in likely drunk tweet

I just… I mean…

The biggest money making machine in the UFC has a lot of options for his next fight all of which would be lucrative. Somehow, amidst all of the Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov rematches, Conor McGregor managed to find the worst one possible.

Tenshin “I just got tooled by Floyd Mayweather Jr” Nasukawa. Yep, you read that right.

Can you really blame him, though? Mayweather made some decent money for barely a round of action and we are guessing Conor is doing MMA math here. He made it in to double digit rounds with Mayweather and Tenshin didn’t last one.

The difference would be that this time it would be an MMA match-up and that means Nasukawa who is a solid kickboxer could unload on the Irishman. Something he couldn’t do with Floyd. So maybe it would be more competitive?

If the UFC can make some money by allowing this to happen they will. Our money is on Nurmagomedov 2 or Diaz 3. What do you think?

Here’s the call out on Twitter:

I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout.

Before this summer.

Please arrange this, this instant.

Yours sincerely

The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 7, 2019