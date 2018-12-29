UFC 232 live results and play-by-play with video highlights

UFC 232 takes place Saturday, Dec. 29, from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Former champion Jon Jones rematches Alexander Gustafsson in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight title. Featherweight women’s champ Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.

ProMMAnow.com will provide live results and play-by-play commentary for UFC 232 starting with the Fight Pass early prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET, moving to the FS1 televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 232 results:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones def. Alexander Gustafsson via knockout (punches) – Rd 3, 2:02

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes def. Cris Cyborg via knockout (punches) – Rd 1, 0:51

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa def. Carlos Condit via submission (kimura) – Rd 2, 0:56

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski def. Chad Mendes via TKO (punches) – Rd 2, 4:14

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Walt Harris def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson def. Cat Zingano via TKO (head kick) – Rd 1, 1:01

Bantamweight: Petr Yan def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via TKO (corner stoppage) – Rd 2, 5:00

Lightweight: Ryan Hall def. BJ Penn via submission (heel hook) – Rd 1, 2:46

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Andrew Ewell via submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Rd 3, 4:12

Middleweight: Uriah Hall def. Bevon Lewis via knockout (punch) – Rd 3, 1:32

Welterweight: Curtis Millender def. Siyar Bahadurzada via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Catchweight (137 lbs): Montel Jackson def. Brian Kelleher via submission (D’arce Choke) – Rd 1, 1:40

UFC 232 play-by-play:

CRIS CYBORG (C) VS. AMANDA NUNES – WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 1- Famed actress Halle Berry is ringside to show support for her friend Cris Cyborg. Here we go. Touch gloves. Nice jab from Nunes and Cyborg fires back. Hard leg kick from Nunes buckles Cyborg. Nunes hurts her with punches as they slug it out, Cyborg takes a knee. Nunes pours it on and knocks Cyborg out cold face first to the canvas. She jumps the fence and goes right to Dana White talking to him. Nunes was too fast and technical with her straight punches. Cyborg’s face is busted up as she comes back to her senses. Amanda Nunes is the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time. No doubt about it. History has been made. Cyborg comes over and hugs her. Amanda now becomes the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

Official Result: Amanda Nunes def. Cris Cyborg via knockout (punches) – Rd 1, 0:51

JON JONES VS. ALEXANDER GUSTAFSSON – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 1 – Jones shoots, stuffed by Gus. Again Jones shoots, stuffed. They trade knees in the clinch. Ref warns Jones for a low blow. Jab from Gus. Hard inside leg kick from Jones. Knee to body from Gus. Nice leg kick from Gus and a left. Jones counters. Lead left hook from Gus. Nice elbow from Jones connects. Clinch knee from Jones. Low kick from Gus as he pushes off another shot attempt. Gust blocks a high kick. Jones goes for a single leg but Gus defends it well. Right hand from Gus and lands another right over the top. Low kick from Jones. Crowd with some boos as the action slows. Hard body kick from Jones. Close round but I score it 10-9 for Jones.

Round 2 – Front kick from Jones to the body. Again and an inside leg kick from Jones. Gus ducks a left and counters. Jones shoots, stuffed, but lands a knee on the break. Jones doing good of keeping Gus just out of range. Body kick from Jones. Jones takes a poke to the eye and timeout is called. Doctor checks Jones’s eye and he’s good to go. Ref warns both of them to watch their fingers and we’re back at it. Gus being aggressive with 3 minutes left in the round. Gus lands with a left. Low kick from Jones. Gus pressing but Jones evading well. Low kick and left jab from Jones. Left hook from Gus. Jones buckles his leg with a low kick. Clinch knee from Jones. Inside low kick from Jones. Gus blocks a high kick. Right hand from Gus and a left jab scores. Jones with a clinch and elbow on upstairs on the release. Gus wincing after the round maybe due to a body or leg strike from Jones. 10-9 Jones.

Round 3 – Hard lead left hook from Jones. Gus scores with a punch but Jones gets a takedown. Jones on top in half guard. Gus attempts to get up but Jones gets to side mount. Jones takes his back and rains down big punches until the ref is forced to stop it. Not the most exciting fight in my opinion probably due to the style matchup but Jones got it done. He deserves credit for getting it done following all the controversy surrounding him this week and keeping his head in the game.

Official Result: Jon Jones def. Alexander Gustafsson via knockout (punches) – Rd 3, 2:02

UFC 232 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS:

Done in 1️⃣!@Montello135 rocks Kelleher with an elbow, then submits him with the D'Arce in the first round! Wow! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/2HRf4oK5dD — UFC (@ufc) December 29, 2018 Montel Williams makes short work of Brian Kelleher

How has Bahadurazada survived!?!?@CurtiousCurtis pouring it on in round 3! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/koTcpAvhi3 — UFC (@ufc) December 29, 2018 Siyar Bahadurzada shows the heart of a lion against Curtis Millender

ONE shot! @UriahHallMMA closes the show in the 3rd with a beautiful counter right hand! What a comeback win! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/LY1gt8zUA6 — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018 Uriah Hall will a wonderful comeback KO in the 3rd round

2️⃣ Octagon appearances, 2️⃣ submission victories! @TheProspectMMA gets his 13th finish in 15 pro fights at #UFC232! pic.twitter.com/sHO2A9DYhi — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018 Nathaniel Wood shuts down Andrew Ewell in the 3rd round

A former ADCC bronze medalist, Ryan Hall (7-1) is the first to tap the legendary B.J. Penn. A beautiful Imanari Roll secures the first-round heel hook, boosting the TUF 22 champ's win streak to seven. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/0geU3029TG — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) December 30, 2018 Ryan Hall submits BJ Penn early in round 1

All UFC plebs must now rank Petr Yan in the top 15. It's mandatory. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/thXvl4hpDa — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) December 30, 2018 Silva de Andrade’s corner threw in the towel after this beating from Petr Yan

Fuck, I hope Zingano isn't Winkeljohn'd. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/fwBqRuCEBz — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) December 30, 2018 Megan Anderson stops Cat Zingano early due to toe poke in the eye. Ouch!

Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) vaults into featherweight title contention, burning through Chad "Money" Mendes in round two! Now on a 16-fight tear (6-0 in the UFC), the Aussie has finished 14 of 19 wins. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/TU6CrtYX4d — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) December 30, 2018 Alexander Volkanovski takes out Chad Mendes for his 16th straight win

Michael Chiesa (15-5) successfully debuts at welterweight, snapping a two-fight skid via the arm of Carlos Condit. A nasty one-handed kimura does the trick for the "Maverick," who now owns 11 career submissions. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/vRfPvupkAT — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) December 30, 2018 Chiesa finishes Condit with a one-armed kimura!

OH MY GOD AMANDA NUNES!!!!!!!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/EzyAhUYeSR — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018 Nunes was too fast, too technical and just as powerful as Cyborg

Here's the entire fight: Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes. Wow. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/s0WpleImmt — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) December 30, 2018 Amanda Nunes takes out Cris Cyborg in less than one minute

As surely as we can count on Jon Jones fucking up, we can count on "Bones" beating foes down. He is once again your UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/fREUIs2eCO — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) December 30, 2018 Jones smashes Gustafsson once he takes his back