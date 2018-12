UFC bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes moved up to featherweight to face featherweight champ Cris Cyborg. It took Nunes less than one minute to knockout Cyborg to become the first woman in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously. Here’s how it went down.

