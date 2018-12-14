UFC on FOX 31 weigh-in results and staredowns video

It’s the final UFC card on Fox and it takes place from Milwaukee on Saturday. Lightweight headliners Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta both weighed in at 156 pounds for their main event rematch. One bout was removed from the card after preliminary card co-headliner Jessica Rose-Clark had weigh-cutting complications and was forced to withdraw from her fight against Andrea Lee. But everyone else is on point and ready to go. Take a look at the staredowns and weigh-in results along with commentary from the Fox crew.

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (156) vs. Al Iaquinta (156)

Edson Barboza (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Rob Font (136) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (152)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

Dwight Grant (169) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Bobby Green (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Adam Milstead (204) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203.5)

Zak Cummings (185) vs. Trevor Smith (186)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Chris De La Rocha (253)