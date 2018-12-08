UFC 231 live stream

UFC 231 takes place Saturday night, Dec. 8, from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event features a featherweight championship as champion Max Holloway puts his 12-fight winning streak on the line against the unbeaten Brian “T-City” Ortega.

In the co-main event the women’s vacant flyweight championship is on the line as former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko faces former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega HD Pay-Per-View live stream can be ordered below for $64.99 (via Youtube). The PPV card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The full UFC 231 PPV main card includes:

Featherweight: Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega

Women’s Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak

Light Heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos