White says Mayweather can fight Khabib but it has to be in a cage

Dana White had to deal with Floyd Mayweather Jr when he allowed Conor McGregor to take a fight with the boxer outside of The Octagon. Apparently it’s not happening ever again. Dana spoke with TMZ Sports about Mayweather’s recent UFC callout and straight up said that Floyd could fight McGregor slayer Khabib Nurmagomedov for a lot of money but it has to be in a cage. Yeah we can pretty much say that isn’t happening. Floyd would get wrecked and his trash talking would no longer get him as much attention. Just check out what White said.

