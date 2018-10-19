Oh no he didn’t! Salty Mayweather slams De La Hoya and Canelo over DAZN deal

The ultra-competitive Floyd Mayweather Jr. seems to be salty about Golden Boy Promotions and Canelo Alvarez’s new mega millions deal with DAZN which is reportedly worth $365 million over 11 fights. What it must feel like to be so rich and competitive that you can’t be happy for another guy’s success? That’s pretty sad actually. But look what Mayweather pulled out of the closet (no pun intended) in his slamming of Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

And how about that “please leave the most disrespectful caption you can think of” part? Nice touch Mayweather. Geez.

Still don’t think Mayweather is salty? Look at this post he made about Canelo.

Who’s really winning when you have that kind of bitterness? News flash Floyd, you can’t take any of that money with you when you’ve breathed your last breath.