Dana White squashes any KhabibWeather talk

If you were hoping to see UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov take on boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr stop holding your breath. Conor McGregor got away with it because he’s freaking Conor McGregor and can hype himself in to the presidency if he tries. Khabib is a grappling monster and while competent in his stand-up do we really want to see him box? One person who firmly says nope is Dana White and he told told ESPN on Thursday that it was all hype tactics by Floyd.

Don’t pay attention to it. First of all, the Mayweather team has not approached us at all. Khabib is under contract with the UFC; we haven’t talked to anybody from the Mayweather team. Floyd is very good at getting his name back out there when he’s ready to.

There you go folks. Dana doesn’t seem to be interested at all in seeing Khabib outside of the UFC.