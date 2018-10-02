Report: Khabib to retire after UFC 229 fight with McGregor

It sounds shocking that 30-year-old UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to retire after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 this weekend, but that appears to be the case according to MMA insider Brendan Schaub. Schaub was on Joe Rogan’s JRE MMA Show today and said that’s the word he got from American Kickboxing Academy team captain Josh Thomson.

“I think it’s a classic fight. I think it’s back and forth, I think it’s a f*cking dog fight,” said Schaub. “I think it’s a fight of our lives. I think you’re getting a great fight from two guys where there’s more on the line than just win or lose. I think with Khabib and what he represents and talking to his team, his team captain Josh Thomson, he goes, ‘Khabib’s going to retire after this. He wants to beat Conor and retire’. He wants to retire like the Floyd Mayweather of MMA, 27-0, beat the UFC’s poster boy and walks off in the sunset. Unless they get him a super fight with GSP or something, he’s done. … Very shocking, but think how long he’s been doing this. Since he was 4 he’s been f*cking up grizzly bears. So he’s like alright I’m over this man. And not to mention, he lives with his family. He still lives with his mom and dad, his wife and his two kids, same house. That’s the kind of monster you’re dealing with.”

Check it out below (time-stamped at 47:14):

What do you think, will Khabib defeat McGregor and ride off into the sunset or is there a potential super fight in his future? Or will McGregor starch him like he has so many others? Would love to hear your thoughts.